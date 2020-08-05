beabadoobee Shares New Single “Sorry”

Following the release of the single “Care” in July, London-based bedroom pop artist beabadoobee has shared another track off of Fake It Flowers, her upcoming album set for release on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit. The single, titled “Sorry,” recalls the disintegration of a close friendship as Bea owns up to her own mistakes. “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had,” she says.
The single was released alongside an accompanying video, directed by the duo bedroom, comprised of Amir Hossain and Soren Harrison. Watch the video for “Sorry” below. Keep scrolling for the Fake It Flowers album art and tracklist.
Fake It Flowers Album Art:
Fake It Flowers Tracklist:
01. Care
02. Worth It
03. Dye It Red
04. Back To Mars
05. Charlie Brown
06. Emo Song
07. Sorry
08. Further Away
09. Horen Sarrison
10. How Was Your Day?
11. Together
12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene