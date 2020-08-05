beabadoobee Shares New Single “Sorry”

Following the release of the single “Care” in July, London-based bedroom pop artist beabadoobee has shared another track off of Fake It Flowers, her upcoming album set for release on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit. The single, titled “Sorry,” recalls the disintegration of a close friendship as Bea owns up to her own mistakes. “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had,” she says.

The single was released alongside an accompanying video, directed by the duo bedroom, comprised of Amir Hossain and Soren Harrison. Watch the video for “Sorry” below. Keep scrolling for the Fake It Flowers album art and tracklist.

Fake It Flowers Album Art:

Fake It Flowers Tracklist:

01. Care

02. Worth It

03. Dye It Red

04. Back To Mars

05. Charlie Brown

06. Emo Song

07. Sorry

08. Further Away

09. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together

12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene