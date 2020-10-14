Watch beabadoobee Rock Out in New Music Video for "Together"

Dirty Hit-signed singer/songwriter beabadoobee released a new song, “Together,” today, ahead of her debut album Fake It Flowers, dropping this Friday.

“Together” is a moody, alternative-inspired track that finds beabadoobee steering away from bedroom pop influences and into a realm that’s reminiscent of ’90s rock. The music video for the song is just as fascinating, with flashing lights and beabadoobee rocking out with a full band, making it one of the best track teasers from her album.

beabadoobee said in a statement about the song:

This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself. It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person.

Along with Fake It Flowers, beabadoobee will perform a virtual album release show on Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET through a YouTube partnership.

Watch beabadoobee’s new music video for “Together” below. Read Paste’s coverage of the U.K. musician’s earlier singles here.