beabadoobee Shares Video for New Single "How Was Your Day?"

Bedroom pop sensation beabadoobee shared a new single titled “How Was Your Day?” alongside its music video. The new track follows the release of “Care,” “Sorry” and “Worth It” from her forthcoming album Fake It Flowers, out on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit.

beabadoobee said of the song:

“How Was Your Day?” is a track that explores all the relationships I neglected when I was away from home. I wanted to emphasise the rawness of the lyrics with the song sonically which is why I recorded it on a four-track with all the little mistakes and vocal wobbles included. I wanted the music video to feel nostalgic to me, to include all the people I cared about, it took me back to the time I first started making music.

The London-raised artist has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour, scheduled for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the U.K. and Ireland. For more information and tickets, click here.

Watch the “How Was Your Day?” video below, and preorder Fake It Flowers here.