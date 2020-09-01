Ben Harper Announces New Album Winter Is For Lovers, Shares First Single

Ben Harper has announced a new album, Winter Is For Lovers, which will be released via ANTI- Records later this fall. Harper also shared the first single and video from the album, “Inland Empire.”

Harper said of the project:

This is my first entirely instrumental album. It is stark, bare bones, just me and my lap steel guitar. It is purposefully produced to sound intimate and spare, as if I am playing in your living room. Upon first listen it may be surprising or catch some people off guard because it is dramatically stripped-down in contrast to a lot of what we hear today. I am a big fan of flamenco, classical, Hawaiian and blues guitar, and I hope these influences are all somehow represented within Winter Is For Lovers. I have been composing this record for most of my adult life, and the challenge this record presented to me was completely new. To record an entire album with one guitar and no words, where every single nuance was under a microscope, was more demanding than any record I have made to date, and also more rewarding.

A limited edition, autographed vinyl pressing of the album is available to order now with digital and standard vinyl releases to follow.

Watch the “Inland Empire” video below. Scroll down to watch Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite’s 2018 studio session. Keep scrolling for the Winter Is For Lovers album art and tracklist.

Winter Is For Lovers Album Art

Winter Is For Lovers Tracklist

01. Istanbul

02. Manhattan

03. Joshua Tree

04. Inland Empire

05. Harlem

06. Lebanon

07. London

08. Toronto

09. Verona

10. Brittany

11. Montreal

12. Bizanet

13. Toronto (Reprise)

14. Islip

15. Paris