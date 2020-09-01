Ben Harper Announces New Album Winter Is For Lovers, Shares First Single

Ben Harper has announced a new album, Winter Is For Lovers, which will be released via ANTI- Records later this fall. Harper also shared the first single and video from the album, “Inland Empire.”
Harper said of the project:
This is my first entirely instrumental album. It is stark, bare bones, just me and my lap steel guitar. It is purposefully produced to sound intimate and spare, as if I am playing in your living room. Upon first listen it may be surprising or catch some people off guard because it is dramatically stripped-down in contrast to a lot of what we hear today. I am a big fan of flamenco, classical, Hawaiian and blues guitar, and I hope these influences are all somehow represented within Winter Is For Lovers. I have been composing this record for most of my adult life, and the challenge this record presented to me was completely new. To record an entire album with one guitar and no words, where every single nuance was under a microscope, was more demanding than any record I have made to date, and also more rewarding.
A limited edition, autographed vinyl pressing of the album is available to order now with digital and standard vinyl releases to follow.
Winter Is For Lovers Album Art
Winter Is For Lovers Tracklist
01. Istanbul
02. Manhattan
03. Joshua Tree
04. Inland Empire
05. Harlem
06. Lebanon
07. London
08. Toronto
09. Verona
10. Brittany
11. Montreal
12. Bizanet
13. Toronto (Reprise)
14. Islip
15. Paris