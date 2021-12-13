Best Coast Share New Single, “Leading”

Best Coast have shared one of five bonus tracks off their just-announced Always Tomorrow deluxe edition, “Leading.” The expanded album is out Jan. 7, 2022, via Concord Records.

“Leading” has trembling guitar, brash drums and lively vocals that reimagine the band’s power-pop sound as more “power” and less “pop” than before.

Always Tomorrow also includes the album’s B-sides that were released on Record Store Day 2020, like “Sweetness” and “Birthday.” There is also a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy” on the deluxe edition. The expanded digital LP includes two original tracks, too, “Leading” included.

The duo will embark on their Finally Tomorrow Tour in January in support of Always Tomorrow, released in February 2020. Upon the album’s release, the band went on tour, only for it to be stopped due to the pandemic.

Band member Bethany Cosentino talked about the upcoming tour in a press release, stating:

As Always Tomorrow turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new. There may be an obvious lapse in time that is difficult for me, the artist, to ignore—but at its very core, it is still the same album I meant for it to be when it was created. A hand to hold through the dark times and a reminder that life is fucking tough, but you are even tougher.

Watch the video for “Leading” below, and find Best Coast’s 2011 Daytrotter session and upcoming tour dates further down. More information on the Finally Tomorrow Tour can be found here.

Best Coast 2022 Finally Tomorrow Tour Dates:

January

11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

22 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

24 – Boston, MA @ Royale

25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

February

01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room