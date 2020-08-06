The 6 Best Songs of The Week

On this beautiful New Music Friday and Bandcamp Friday, we’re sharing some of our favorite tunes from the past five days. Highlights from this week include an electrifying beabadoobee track, a star-studded Bon Iver song and Jamila Woods’ tribute to Toni Morrison. Scroll down for six inspiring songs from the past week.

Following the release of the single “Care” in July, London-based artist beabadoobee has shared another track from Fake It Flowers, her forthcoming album set for release on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit. The single, titled “Sorry,” recalls the disintegration of a close friendship as Bea owns up to her own mistakes. “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had,” she says. —Lia Pikus

Bon Iver have shared a new song called “AUATC” (short for “Ate Up All The Cake). The single’s artwork labels the track as episode two in Bon Iver’s “Season Five” project, following their charity single, “PDLIF,” from earlier this year. The track comes with a long list of vocal features, including Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen and Jenn Wasner. —Jack Meyer

Bully has shared a new song, “Hours and Hours.” The track follows “Where to Start” and “Every Tradition” as the third single off the band’s forthcoming album, SUGAREGG, set for release Aug. 21 via Sub Pop. The new track takes a more subdued tone to the past singles, switching between moody bass lines and walls of distortion for a tried and true loud-quiet-loud formula. —Jack Meyer

Cut Copy released a new single, “Like Breaking Glass,” from their forthcoming Freeze, Melt, out Aug. 21 via Cutters Records/The Orchard. “Like Breaking Glass” follows their previous singles “Cold Water” and “Love is All We Share.” —Danielle Chelosky

Jamila Woods is back with a new single, “SULA (Paperback).” This is her first release since 2019’s LEGACY! LEGACY!. This track is inspired by the Toni Morrison novel Sula. —Danielle Chelosky

Ziemba, also known as René Kladzyk, has shared two lead singles from her forthcoming album, True Romantic, out Sept. 25 on Sister Polygon. The two new tracks—“True Romantic” and “If I’m Being Honest”—follow 2019’s experimental record ARDIS, inspired by “speculative science fiction, feminist geography, and the feeling of ecstasy that can happen when a bunch of people are singing together.” Ziemba says True Romantic is all about “sitting with really embarrassing feelings, and then giving myself a pep talk that it’s okay to do that.” —Lia Pikus