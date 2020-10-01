Big Boi, Moon Taxi & More To Play Socially Distanced Music Festival in Atlanta This Month

Atlanta’s first socially-distanced music festival is officially happening at the end of the month.

Taking place in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 23-25, Big Night Out will include performances from Outkast’s Big Boi, Moon Taxi, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and more. Rival Entertainment and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority are hosting the event.

Tickets for Big Night Out are $50 per person and go on sale Oct. 2 here. However, guests are not allowed to purchase individual tickets. Instead, the festival offers options for paid “pods” of four to six people, who will all be required to wear face mask protection and undergo health checks. “Pods” must be purchased as a whole.

Big Night Out will also reduce Centennial Olympic Park’s overall capacity by 90%.

NEW SHOW ADDED MK3 will be in ATLANTA on October 24!! Can’t wait to share the stage with @futurebirds. It’s gonna be a Mighty Fine time, get yr tickets on Friday at 12PM ET before they gone: https://t.co/mEHkIIs4pCpic.twitter.com/wq17DgmkZV — The Marcus King Band (@Marcuskingband) October 1, 2020

View the full lineup for Atlanta’s upcoming socially distanced music festival Big Night Out below.

Friday

Moon Taxi

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Saturday

Marcus King Trio

Futurebirds

Sunday

Big Boi & friends (featuring KP the Great)