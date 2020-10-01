Big Boi, Moon Taxi & More To Play Socially Distanced Music Festival in Atlanta This Month

Atlanta’s first socially-distanced music festival is officially happening at the end of the month.
Taking place in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 23-25, Big Night Out will include performances from Outkast’s Big Boi, Moon Taxi, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and more. Rival Entertainment and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority are hosting the event.
Tickets for Big Night Out are $50 per person and go on sale Oct. 2 here. However, guests are not allowed to purchase individual tickets. Instead, the festival offers options for paid “pods” of four to six people, who will all be required to wear face mask protection and undergo health checks. “Pods” must be purchased as a whole.
Big Night Out will also reduce Centennial Olympic Park’s overall capacity by 90%.
View the full lineup for Atlanta’s upcoming socially distanced music festival Big Night Out below.
Friday
Moon Taxi
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Saturday
Marcus King Trio
Futurebirds
Sunday
Big Boi & friends (featuring KP the Great)