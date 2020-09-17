Watch Big Joanie Perform Live Session for Third Man Records

Earlier this year, Third Man Records started a livestream series titled Third Man Public Access . Today, they shared its sixth episode featuring U.K. Black feminist punks Big Joanie.

“We had so much fun performing live for Third Man Records at Reel Rebels Studios in Stoke Newington – it was our first time playing together for 5 months,” Big Joanie said. “We’ve put together a special set of songs for you, including tracks from our first album Sistahs, our ‘Cranes In the Sky’ cover and also three previously unrecorded songs: ‘Cactus Tree,’ ‘In My Arms,’ and ‘Happier.’ We hope you enjoy it!”

Previous episodes featured performances by Luke Schneider, Teddy and the Rough Riders, The Nude Party and more.

Watch Big Joanie on Third Man Public Access below, and keep up with future episodes via the label’s YouTube channel.