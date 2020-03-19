Third Man Records Announces Daily Livestream Performance Series

With people of the world staying at home and countless venues closed due to coronavirus, many performers are starting to livestream events to keep the public entertained—and to keep artists employed. As of Thursday, March 19, Third Man Records will begin live-streaming daily performances at 1 p.m. ET in their Blue Room, and the first one will feature Luke Schneider, a pedal-steel guitarist. The series is called Third Man Public Access.

In a press release, the label explains, “Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions. Artists being restricted from their audiences though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that.”

Introducing #ThirdManPublicAccess livestreaming daily at noon CT! Join us on the #ThirdManRecords Youtube channel today & every day to watch our favorite artists live, sharing whatever is inspiring them during this dystopian moment in time. More info at https://t.co/p0UaXpLNQepic.twitter.com/r1AR3hvcz5 — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) March 19, 2020

Beginning on Thursday and continuing everyday at 12 p.m. ET “for the foreseeable future,” people can “watch and hear Third Man’s favorite artists sharing whatever is inspiring them during this impossibly dystopian moment in time.”

Third Man added that the performances can “feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music / poetry / puppet shows / some sort of human connection can provide.” The label has not yet announced which artists will be performing after Schneider.

Last week, Schneider announced he is set to release his new album, Altar of Harmony, on May 15 via Third Man.

Watch Schneider’s performance on Third Man Public Access below and keep up with future episodes via the label’s YouTube channel.