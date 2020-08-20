Björk Cast as "Slav Witch" in Robert Eggers' The Northman

Björk is believed to be joining the cast of The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers’ newest film The Northman. The singer has prior acting experience, including 1990’s The Juniper Tree and 2005’s Drawing Restraint 9.

Eggers’ upcoming film is reportedly a viking story co-written with Sjón, an Icelandic writer. So far, Willem Dafoe, Ana Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skårsgard have been confirmed for the cast, prior to Björk’s addition.

According to The Playlist, Björk’s role is listed as “Slav Witch” on the cast role board. It appears the info was leaked by an overseas worker on set.

View images of the believed casting below.