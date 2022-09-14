Watch the Striking Video for Björk's Latest fossora Single, "ovule"

Icelandic avant-pop titan Björk has shared the video for her second single from the forthcoming fossora ahead of its Sept. 30 release on One Little Independent. The album is her 10th, and first since 2017’s Utopia.

“i am excited to share with you the second video of my album to the song ‘ovule,’” said the artist on social media. “‘ovule’ for me is my definition of love. it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world.”

“ovule” finds Björk charting the life cycle of a relationship over her own elaborate production, which comprises regal trombone and timpani, arranged by Björk and performed by Bergur Borisson and Soraya Nayyar, respectively, and a pounding industrial beat. The song begins and ends on the image of the titular ovule—the idealized form of the seed from which love and pain both grow. “We dissolve old habits and place a glass egg above us floating,” Björk sings haltingly, just before “ovule” shudders to an end.

“ovule” follows lead fossora single “atopos,” released last week.

Watch the “ovule” video (dir. Nick Knight) below, and find out much more about the track on Björk’s fossora website.