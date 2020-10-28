Black Country, New Road Announce Debut Album For the first time, Share New Single

U.K. outfit Black Country, New Road announced their debut album For the first time, out on Feb. 5 via Ninja Tune. It follows their previous singles “Athens, France” and “Sunglasses.” Earlier this year, Paste named the band one of 15 British Acts to Know in 2020.

Today, they’ve also shared a new single “Science Fair,” with an accompanying video directed by Bart Price and inspired by small town America. Like many BC,NR songs, the seven-piece band spends this entirety of this track building up freakish momentum via Isaac Wood’s high-strung vocals and a sea of menacing guitars, horns and strings. It’s creepy, beautiful and madly unpredictable.

The album was recorded with Andy Savours (My Bloody Valentine) earlier this year and then finished at the end of the U.K.’s nationwide lockdown. It features six new songs, including reinterpretations of early tracks “Sunglasses” and “Athens, France.”

“We wanted it to sound exactly how we love to sound live,” saxophonist Lewis Evans says of the album. “This is basically representative of our first 18 months,” frontman Isaac Wood continued.

Listen to “Science Fair” below. Scroll down to view the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Instrumental

02. Athens, France

03. Science Fair

04. Sunglasses

05. Track X

06. Opus