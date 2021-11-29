Listen to Black Country, New Road's Latest Single, "Concorde"

After their debut album For the first time landed on Paste’s list of 2021’s best, Black Country, New Road will return in early 2022 with their follow-up. This morning brings “Concorde,” the third single from the London-based band’s forthcoming Ants From Up There (Feb. 4, 2022, Ninja Tune) after “Chaos Space Marine” and “Bread Song.”

Black Country, New Road’s new songs find them maturing in a hurry, leavening their crashing, jazzy post-punk with a newfound restraint. “Concorde” is no exception: The track opens with muted snare taps and guitar strums, foregrounding frontman Isaac Wood’s murmured vocals even as it folds in keys and horns. Wood and Luke Mark’s guitars radiate tranquility, rather than roiling disquiet, and when the track finally comes to a head, it feels more celebratory than apocalyptic, like something being lifted up, rather than something crashing down.

February 2022 marks the start of Black Country, New Road’s first-ever North American headlining tour, about half of which is already sold-out.

Check out “Concorde” and Black Country, New Road’s tour dates below. You can preorder their new record right here.

Black Country, New Road 2022 Tour Dates:

February

18 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub (SOLD OUT)

19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room, Turk’s Inn (SOLD OUT)

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s (SOLD OUT)

26 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

28 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

March

01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza (SOLD OUT)

04 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05 – Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex, Richard’s Goat Tavern

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (SOLD OUT)

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater