Black Country, New Road and Quelle Chris to Join black midi on U.S. Tour

Tuesday, black midi announced that Black Country, New Road will be opening the September dates on their U.S. tour. In October, the band will be joined by rapper Quelle Chris.

black midi announced their North American tour back in May along with the news of their forthcoming album, Hellfire, out July 15 via Rough Trade.

The fall dates with black midi will be the first Black Country, New Road have played in the states. Despite having a U.S. tour planned for last spring, they decided to cancel it following the departure of lead guitarist and vocalist Isaac Wood from the band four days before the release of Ants From Up There.

black midi’s U.S. tour kicks off in September, and tickets are on sale now. The complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Black Midi Tour Dates:

September

06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live*

07 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

16 – Austin, TC @ Mohawk*

20 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza*

22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box*

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s*

29 – Reno, NV Cargo Concert Hall*

October

02 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre^

04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada^

08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown^

09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall^

14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum^

15 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall^

(* w / Black Country New Roads)

(^ w / Quelle Chris)