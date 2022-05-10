Quelle Chris Shares New Single Featuring Navy Blue

Paste has been keeping a close eye on the release of Quelle Chris’ forthcoming album DEATHFAME, which finally arrives this Friday, May 13 via Mello Music Group. For the album’s final single prior to release, Quelle shares his collaboration with Navy Blue, “So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming.”

Beautiful piano keys open up the introspective world built by Quelle and Navy, aided only by sparse drums to let the two rappers shine. They go back and forth reflecting on the duality of their lives, brought home by the song’s hard-hitting outro “Heaven’s got a ghetto / Hell’s got a resort.” Navy’s whirlwind lyricism full of alliteration and vivid pictures of his life mesh perfectly with Quelle’s more abstract, conceptual lyricism as the two come together like a collaborative dream team.

Below, listen to “So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming” and preorder DEATHFAME here ahead of its release this Friday.