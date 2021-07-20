Bob Dylan's Shadow Kingdom Stream Availability Extended

If you missed Bob Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom broadcast performance this past weekend, you’re in luck: Due to popular demand, the show—originally slated to remain accessible for just 48 hours after its initial July 18 airing—will now be available for viewing until Sunday, July 25, livestreaming platform Veeps announced Tuesday.

Shadow Kingdom tickets will remain on sale via Veeps until 11 p.m. ET on Sunday evening—ahead of the access cutoff at 2:59 a.m. ET on July 26—and fans who previously purchased tickets can also revisit the show until then, as well, by using their existing tickets. Tickets cost $25.

Reactions to Shadow Kingdom were overwhelmingly positive, with Dylan’s voice and the participation of Big Thief’s Buck Meek figuring prominently into the conversation around the show.

You can grab Shadow Kingdom tickets here, watch a trailer for the show below and check out a 1988 Dylan performance from the Paste archives further down.