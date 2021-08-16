Bon Iver Announces Self-Titled 10th Anniversary Reissue, Shows

One of Paste’s top albums of the 2010s turned 10 in June, and by way of a belated celebration, Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver have announced their first shows since 2020—a pair of one-time-only performances at the newly opened YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on Oct. 22 and 23—as well as Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition), an expanded, limited-edition reissue of the Grammy-winning album, set for an early-2022 release.

Though it’s unclear whether the band will, say, perform their self-titled sophomore album in its entirety, a press release describes the upcoming Bon Iver, Bon Iver shows as a border-line spiritual experience that will also benefit from some top-flight tech:

After nearly two years without live music from the band, the anniversary shows will memorialize Bon Iver’s joyful return to touring. As is the band’s hallmark, their live performances will offer audiences a quiet reflection on the past while revisiting the seminal Bon Iver, Bon Iver a decade later; moments for sincere gratitude for and celebration of community and togetherness; and an opportunity for the healing to begin as they work towards a brighter future.

The October shows will feature a resurrection of the iconic production used during the original album’s touring campaign in 2012 (as referenced in live photo). In addition to these breathtaking visuals, the production will also feature L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology from L-Acoustics. Fostering a deeper sense of connection with live music, L-ISA is a spatial audio technology that will deploy nearly 200 speakers stretching across and beyond the full width of the stage. L-ISA was first utilized by Bon Iver at a special event at the Santa Barbara Bowl in 2018 and at select shows on the US arena tour in 2019. These anniversary shows will mark the first time the band has used it in LA, and the technology’s debut in the venue itself.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) is set for a Jan. 14, 2022, release on CD/LP/DSPs via Jagjaguwar and 4AD. In addition to the record’s original 10 tracks, the reissue features five songs from Bon Iver’s AIR Studios session, in which Vernon and Sean Carey perform as a duo, stripping the tracks down to only grand piano and vocals. You can hear one of these newly streaming tracks, “Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session),” down below. The reissue features an all-white inversion of the original cover art, as well as a matching white LP, and a personal essay by none other than Phoebe Bridgers, a longtime fan who describes the album as “massive, sprawling, [and] unbelievably complex.”

Tickets for the Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th anniversary shows go on sale this Friday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. ET.

Listen to “Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)” below, along with a 2008 Bon Iver performance from the Paste archives, and find the details of Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) further down. You can preorder the reissue right here.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Album Art:

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

01. Perth

02. Minnesota, W

03. Holocene

04. Towers

05. Michicant

06. Hinnom, TX

07. Wash.

08. Calgary

09. Lisbon, OH

10. Beth/Rest

11. Hinnom, TX (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

12. Wash. (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

13. I Can’t Make You Love Me (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

14. Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

15. Beth/Rest (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)