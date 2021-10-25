Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time” on SNL

After receiving six Grammy Awards and releasing seven studio albums, Brandi Carlile can finally say she’s performed on Saturday Night Live. This past weekend, Carlile served as the musical guest for the show with host Jason Sudeikis, performing “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time.”

Both of the tracks are plucked from Carlile’s recent album, In These Silent Days.

Along with her appearance on SNL, Carlile will embark on a US tour, and a long-weekend’s worth of performances in Riviera Maya, Mexico for her Girls Just Wanna Weekend event. The tour will begin and end in New York, and will include various guests, including Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Ani DeFranco and Brittany Howard.

Watch Carlile’s SNL performances below. Keep scrolling to see complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.

Brandi Carlile Tour Dates:

06 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February

01 – 05 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April

22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush 2022

29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

June

11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre†

July

08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre‡

09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre‡

30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center+

August

06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September

09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October

21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

(* – with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse)

(†- with special guest Lucius)

(‡ – with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius)

(+ – with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse)

(# – with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse)

(§ – with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell)

(~ – with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell)

^ – with special guest Brittany Howard)