Bright Eyes Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Get the tissues ready. After testing the waters over the summer with their first shows in a decade, Bright Eyes will be returning to the stage for a tour in 2022. The shows will also be in support of the charity Plus1, where a dollar of every ticket will support the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.
The tour, which will be in support of Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, will kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota and finish off in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, revisit “Mariana Trench” from Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was and keep scrolling for a list of complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.
Bright Eyes Tour Dates:
March
23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
April
01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa