Bright Eyes Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Get the tissues ready. After testing the waters over the summer with their first shows in a decade, Bright Eyes will be returning to the stage for a tour in 2022. The shows will also be in support of the charity Plus1, where a dollar of every ticket will support the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

The tour, which will be in support of Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, will kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota and finish off in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, revisit “Mariana Trench” from Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was and keep scrolling for a list of complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

March

23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

31 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

April

01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa