Briston Maroney Shares New Song "Deep Sea Diver"

Singer-songwriter Briston Maroney has released his new single “Deep Sea Diver,” the first hint of what’s to come of a 2021 debut album.

The song, with production credits by St. Vincent and Angel Olsen’s collaborator John Congleton, is reminiscent of an uplifting roadtrip soundtrack with meaningful lyricism blended between the surface.

Maroney also accompanied “Deep Sea Diver” with a music video directed by Joey Brodnax, where he roams around grass fields and plays tennis with no ball.

Listen to Briston Maroney’s latest single “Deep Sea Diver” here, and watch the official music video below.