Listen to Michael Kiwanuka's Remix of Brittany Howard's "13th Century Metal"

ATO Records has shared Michael Kiwanuka’s remix of Brittany Howard’s Jaime track “13th Century Metal,” marking Kiwanuka’s first mix for another artist.

Following EARTHGANG’s remix of “Goat Head” and Bon Iver’s remix of “Short and Sweet,” this is the third song from Howard’s Jaime remix album.

“I was so excited to get to work on this project as I’ve always been a big fan of Brittany’s music,” says Kiwanuka. “Knowing this particular track and being such a fan of her voice, I wanted to not meddle with her voice, and then to make it front and center. She sounds so victorious when she sings and speaks, so the music I made was governed by that.”

A couple of weeks ago, Howard secured five 2021 Grammy nominations: Best Rock Performance (“Stay High”), Best Alternative Music Album (Jaime), Best R&B Performance (“Goat Head”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Short and Sweet”).

