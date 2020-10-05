Watch Brittany Howard Perform on CBS This Morning

Over the weekend, Brittany Howard was featured on CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions.” Howard and her band performed three tracks from Jaime: “Goat Head,” “Stay High” and a solo acoustic rendition of “Short and Sweet.”

Jaime was featured in Paste’s list of the 10 best albums of September 2019 as well as our list of the 50 best albums of 2019.

Just last week, Howard shared a performance of “Baby” on The Late Late Show. Also last week, EARTHGANG shared a remix of “Goat Head,” and Bon Iver shared a remix of “Short and Sweet.”

Watch Howard’s performance on CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions” below. While you’re here, scroll down to revisit Alabama Shakes’ 2012 Daytrotter session.