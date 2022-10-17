Watch Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep Perform "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" with Broken Social Scene

Broken Social Scene’s tour marking the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It in People concluded on Sunday night (Oct. 16) at New York City’s Webster Hall, and the band had some high-profile friends on hand for the occasion.

The band closed out their sold-out show by bringing actor (and musician) Tracey Ullman onstage to play their iconic “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” and who did Ullman bring along with her but Meryl Streep! Seeing that unlikely duo chant “Park that car, drop that phone, sleep on the floor, dream about me” alongside Broken Social Scene is surreal.

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below, and revisit Paste’s interview with Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning for You Forgot It in People’s anniversary right here.