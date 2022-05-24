Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour

Bruce Springsteen is bringing the New Jersey magic overseas once again. After bringing together his E Street Band for a special Saturday Night Live performance in 2020, writing a book with Barack Obama and reprising his Springsteen On Broadway shows to help reopen New York City theaters last summer, it makes sense to embark on a massive tour. Today (May 24), Springsteen announces an international tour to mark his return to the road. The U.S. leg of dates is yet to be announced but will occur before the international run, with a second U.S. leg beginning when he returns.
The planned European stops include Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Zurich, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and many more. Additional cities and shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced later. The tour marks Springsteen’s first since 2017
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”
Below, listen to a 1973 performance of Springsteen’s “Spirit In The Night” at Max’s Kansas City via the Paste archives and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can find out more information here.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band International Tour 2023
April
28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
May
5 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
7 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
June
11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland
13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund
21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena
24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka
July
11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza