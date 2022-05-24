Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour

Bruce Springsteen is bringing the New Jersey magic overseas once again. After bringing together his E Street Band for a special Saturday Night Live performance in 2020, writing a book with Barack Obama and reprising his Springsteen On Broadway shows to help reopen New York City theaters last summer, it makes sense to embark on a massive tour. Today (May 24), Springsteen announces an international tour to mark his return to the road. The U.S. leg of dates is yet to be announced but will occur before the international run, with a second U.S. leg beginning when he returns.

The planned European stops include Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Zurich, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and many more. Additional cities and shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced later. The tour marks Springsteen’s first since 2017

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Below, listen to a 1973 performance of Springsteen’s “Spirit In The Night” at Max’s Kansas City via the Paste archives and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can find out more information here.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band International Tour 2023

28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

May

5 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

7 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

June

11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka

July

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza