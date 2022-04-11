Built to Spill Announce When the Wind Forgets Your Name, First New Album in 7 Years

Indie-rock institution Built to Spill have announced their first new album since 2015’s Untethered Moon, titled When the Wind Forgets Your Name, coming Sept. 9 on Sub Pop—the band’s debut release on the label. Lead single “Gonna Lose” is out now, with a music video directed by Jordan Minkoff, and animated by Minkoff and Lee McClure, and the band have also set more than 70 headlining, festival and support shows for 2022.

“Gonna Lose” is a heady reintroduction to Built to Spill, not to mention the loosest and liveliest the band have sounded in a long while. Boisterous garage-rock guitar riffage accompanies Doug Martsch’s hooky depictions of an unbridgeable gulf between perception and reality—he sings about “being on acid in a dream,” remarking, “I thought I was done with that kind of fun,” and insisting that you’re “Gonna lose your mind” like he’s threatening you with a good time. There’s both wisdom and excitement in that act of letting go: “I’ve come to realize time’s all wrong / Answers materialize, then they’re gone,” Martsch sings serenely in the bridge, as if to say insanity is the only sane response to wild times.

Built to Spill mastermind Martsch recorded When the Wind Forgets Your Name alongside two members of the Brazilian psychedelic jazz-rock band Oruã: lo-fi punk artist and producer Le Almeida, and his long-time collaborator João Luiz. Oruã will support Built to Spill in the fall, performing separately, while Built to Spill’s latest lineup—Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra—will play the band’s new material live. The band’s ninth studio album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name is produced by Martsch; mixed by Martsch, Lê Almeida, João Casaes and Josh Lewis; and mastered by Mell Dettmer. Comic artist Alex Graham (Fantagraphics Books’ Dog Biscuits) designed the album’s cover art, and illustrated a 50-panel comic strip for the album’s CD, LP and cassette gatefold.

Built to Spill’s tour slate spans this spring, late summer and fall, kicking off with a four-night stand supporting Jawbreaker at Chicago’s House of Blues, and running through a Sept. 24 show at Salt Lake City’s Metro Music Hall. Along with the aforementioned Oruã, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Wetface, Blood Lemon, The French Tips, Sunbathe, Distant Family, and Braided Waves will provide support across various dates. “The tour will feature songs from When the Wind Forgets Your Name along with fan favorites from the band’s catalog,” a press release assures. You’ll find ticket info here.

See the “Gonna Lose” video below, plus a 2012 Built to Spill show from the Paste archives, and find the details of When the Wind Forgets Your Name further down, along with the band’s tour dates.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name Tracklist:

1. Gonna Lose

2. Fool’s Gold

3. Understood

4. Elements

5. Rock Steady

6. Spiderweb

7. Never Alright

8. Alright

9. Comes a Day

When the Wind Forgets Your Name Art:

Built to Spill Tour Dates:

April

13-16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ~

20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^ !

21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Rockstar Bar ^ !

22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^ !

23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^ !

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^ !

25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad ^ !

27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^ !

28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ !

29 – Austin, TX@ Mohawk ^ !

30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^ !

May

01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ !

02 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^ !

04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^ !

05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^ !

06 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern ^ !

07 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^ !

08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^ !

10 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^ !

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # %

12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club # %

13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall # %

14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise # %

15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met # %

17-18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl # %

19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls # %

20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi # %

21- Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall + $

22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & Brewery + $

24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall + $

25 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers + $

26 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room + $

27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater + $

28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater + $

29 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater + $

June

03 – Hood River, OR @ The Ruins

23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

July

23 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

30 – Stanley, ID @ Sawtooth Family Gathering

August

06-07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge ^ @

12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^ @

13 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^ @

15 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ FBC ^ @

16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^ @

17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater ^ @

18-19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ @

20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall ^ @

22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater ^ @

23 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop ^ @

24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre # %

26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre # %

27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # %

29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # %

30 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts # %

September

02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live # %

03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony # %

04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest # %

06 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre * =

07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine * =

08 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

09 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall * =

10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * =

11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room * =

13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social * =

14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits * =

15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall * =

16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham * =

17 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s * =

18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom * =

19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag * =

20 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note * =

21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater * =

23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater * =

24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall * =

(~ – w/ Jawbreaker)

(* – w/ Orua

(^ – w/ Prism Bitch)

(! – w/ Itchy Kitty)

(# – w/ Wetface)

(% – w/ Blood Lemon)

(+ – w/ Sunbathe)

($ – w/ Distant Family)

(@ – w/ Braided Waves)

(= – w/ The French Tips)