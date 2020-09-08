Bullion Announces New EP Heaven Is Over, Shares New Track

Bullion (aka electronic musician and producer Nathan Jenkins) has announced a new EP titled Heaven Is Over, out digitally on Sept. 25 and physically on Dec. 11 via Friends of Jagjaguwar. Today, he’s shared the first taste of the EP with “Strike A Light.” Paste featured his previous EP We Had A Good Time in our list of Best EPs of 2020 (So Far), praising his “ephemeral, nostalgic pop.” Jenkins has previously worked with artists like Sampha and David Byrne, and he recently produced Westerman’s fantastic 2020 debut album Your Hero Is Not Dead.

“Strike A Light” recalls the wide-open electro-pop and richly produced vocals of his previous EP and work with Westerman. Its delicate groove, layered vocals and soaring melodies make for something far more majestic than the sum of its parts. In typical Bullion fashion, its generous space and dynamism are immensely gratifying.

Listen to “Strike A Light” below, and preorder Heaven Is Over here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Heaven Is Over

02. Strike A Light

03. Thirty Two

04. Yawn

05. Loving Furlong