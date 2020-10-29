Busta Rhymes Teams Up With Kendrick Lamar On New Single "Look Over Your Shoulder"

Busta Rhymes dropped a new track “Look Over Your Shoulder” featuring Kendrick Lamar in its first verse— his 2020 debut. The song, which samples Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There,” is taken from Busta Rhymes’ 10th studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, out tomorrow (Oct. 30). Extinction Level Event 2 serves as a sequel to his 1988 album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Busta Rhymes was featured on Stevie Wonder’s new song “Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate.”

Kendrick Lamar’s last single was from Black Panther: The Album in 2018, although he did recently narrate Nike’s Kobe Bryant ad.

Listen to “Look Over Your Shoulder” below and pre-order E.L.E.2 here.