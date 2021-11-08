Listen to Camp Cope's First New Song in 3 Years, "Blue"

Melbourne rock trio Camp Cope have shared their first new single since March of 2018, the bittersweet “Blue,” via their longtime labels Run For Cover and Poison City Records. The track is our first preview of the band’s forthcoming, not-yet-announced third album, coming in 2022, and “their most triumphant yet,” per a press release.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the release of How To Socialise and Make Friends, Camp Cope’s acclaimed sophomore effort, and one of Paste’s favorite albums of 2018. Needless to say, we’re glad to have the band—Georgia Maq (songwriter, vocals, piano, guitar), Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich (bass) and Sarah Thompson (drums and percussion)—back in action.

“Blue” is a swaying jangle-rocker that emanates a sense of wisdom and calm, in spite of its emotional bruises. Over Hellmrich’s nimble bass line and Thompson’s restrained drumming, Maq strums a clean electric guitar and delivers poignant lyrics of love persevering through unshakable sadness: “I put down your pain, but I’ll pick it up again / It’s all blue, that’s why I fit in with you,” she sings over background vocalizations, her affection and depression interlaced with another’s—their struggles a bit easier for being shared and understood.

Listen to “Blue” below and stay tuned for further updates on Camp Cope’s LP3.