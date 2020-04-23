Watch the Acoustic Video for Car Seat Headrest’s New Single “There Must Be More Than Blood”

Eclectic indie band Car Seat Headrest share yet another single ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Making A Door Less Open, out May 1 via Matador Records. The new song is called “There Must Be More Than Blood,” and it’s accompanied by an acoustic music video featuring a performance by Toledo as his newly debuted alter-ego, Trait.

The acoustic music video for “There Must Be More Than Blood” is the first time that viewers see Trait’s playing and singing capacities in action, which is somewhat unsettling due to the gas mask affixed with wide, pixelated eyes—but that’s quickly diffused by the furry ears and distinct croon of Toledo’s vocals.

Car Seat Headrest’s previous release was the 2016 album Teens of Denial, widely lauded as a breakthrough album for the band. Making A Door Less Open is going in a drastically different direction, with songs that refuse to peg the album to a genre and with the debut of Trait as the newfound ringleader of the band. Singles released in anticipation of the album have been “Can’t Cool Me Down,” “Martin,” “Hollywood” and now “There Must Be More Than Blood.”

Read our previous coverage of Making A Door Less Open, and check out the “There Must Be More Than Blood” video below. You can stream the original version of “There Must Be More Than Blood on Spotify and Apple Music.