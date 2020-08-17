Cardi B’s “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

By Paris Rosenthal  |  August 17, 2020  |  3:36pm
Screengrab via YouTube Music News Cardi B
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Cardi B&#8217;s &#8220;WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)&#8221; Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Making history, Cardi B’s “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” debuted at number on the Billboard Hot 100 today.

The highly anticipated track broke multiple records: the highest streaming first week by a female artist (93 million streams), the highest streaming first week of 2020, and one of the top three hip-hop streaming debuts of all time, according to a press release.

Both Cardi’s and Megan’s verses in the song are unapologetic. While embracing their roles as top female hip-hop artists, they are not afraid to flip the script on female sexuality.

“WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” is available on all streaming platforms. Watch the music video below.

Tags
Also from Cardi B
Also in Music