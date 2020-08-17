Cardi B’s “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Making history, Cardi B’s “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” debuted at number on the Billboard Hot 100 today.

The highly anticipated track broke multiple records: the highest streaming first week by a female artist (93 million streams), the highest streaming first week of 2020, and one of the top three hip-hop streaming debuts of all time, according to a press release.

Both Cardi’s and Megan’s verses in the song are unapologetic. While embracing their roles as top female hip-hop artists, they are not afraid to flip the script on female sexuality.

“WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” is available on all streaming platforms. Watch the music video below.