Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Pop powerhouse Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her latest album, The Loneliest Time, coming Oct. 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. It’s the Grammy-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter’s fifth album, and first in over three years, following 2019’s Dedicated.
The Loneliest Time is Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date,” per a press release, “expand[ing] on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work.” Her collaborators on the album include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope and more.
Jepsen will take her new material on the road next month, starting with two co-headlining shows with Bleachers Sept. 21 in Cleveland and Sept. 22 in Toronto. The So Nice Tour, her first North American headlining run since 2019, kicks off in Montreal on Sept. 24, with stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and support from Empress Of. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit The Ally Coalition, which supports homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Tickets are on sale now.
Revisit “Western Wind” below, and find Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time art and tour dates further down. You can preorder the album here and revisit our list of the 10 best CRJ songs here.
The Loneliest Time Art:
Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates:
September
21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
October
01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
November
02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater