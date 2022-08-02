Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Pop powerhouse Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her latest album, The Loneliest Time, coming Oct. 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. It’s the Grammy-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter’s fifth album, and first in over three years, following 2019’s Dedicated.

The Loneliest Time is Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date,” per a press release, “expand[ing] on the emotionally potent songwriting and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work.” Her collaborators on the album include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope and more.

Jepsen will take her new material on the road next month, starting with two co-headlining shows with Bleachers Sept. 21 in Cleveland and Sept. 22 in Toronto. The So Nice Tour, her first North American headlining run since 2019, kicks off in Montreal on Sept. 24, with stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and support from Empress Of. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit The Ally Coalition, which supports homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Tickets are on sale now.

Revisit “Western Wind” below, and find Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time art and tour dates further down. You can preorder the album here and revisit our list of the 10 best CRJ songs here.

The Loneliest Time Art:

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates:

September

21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

October

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November

02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater