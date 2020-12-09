Caroline Polachek Announces New Pang Remix Album Featuring Toro Y Moi, Chino Moreno, More

Caroline Polachek shared several new tracks Wednesday, including extended cuts and guest remixes of songs from her album Pang, in honor of its one-year anniversary.

The new remixes include Toro Y Moi’s “Hit Me Where It Hurts” featuring Deftones’ Chino Moreno, French musician Oklou on “Door,” George Clanton editing “Hey Big Eyes” and A.G. Cook remixing “Ocean of Tears.”

All of the remixes, in addition to the new a-side versions of Polachek’s Pang songs, are included on her forthcoming deluxe remix LP Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, out Apr. 16, 2021.

Listen to Toro Y Moi’s eerie, yet hypnotic remix of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” (feat. Moreno) below. Keep scrolling to see Polachek’s full Standing At The Gate tracklist.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection Tracklist:

Side A

1. The Gate [Extended Mix]

2. New Normal [Abnormal Mix]

3. Parachute [Reverse Mix]

Side B

1. Door [oklou Remix]

2. Hit Me Where It Hurts [Toro y Moi feat. Chino Moreno]

3. Hey Big Eyes [George Clanton Remix]

4. So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings [A. G. Cook Remix]

5. Breathless [Bonus Track]