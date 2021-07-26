Caroline Polachek Shares Video for "Bunny Is a Rider," Announces Tour

The events of 2020 halted many artists’ plans, especially tours. Caroline Polachek was one of those artists, unable to tour in support of her acclaimed 2019 album Pang, which made our list of the best pop albums of that year. Last week, Polachek shared the bubbly, poppy new single “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first musical contribution of 2021. Today (July 26), Polachek shares its accompanying video and announces her long-awaited tour scheduled for this fall.
The video, directed by frequent collaborator Matt Copson, features Polachek navigating a maze of shipping boxes as the camera chases her, playing along with the song’s message of being unavailable. ”’Bunny Is A Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” Polachek says in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”
In addition to the video is a North American tour with a one-off London date, which begins at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and includes several festival performances throughout September and October.
Watch the video for “Bunny Is a Rider” on Facebook here, and revisit Chairlift’s 2009 Daytrotter performance of “Planet Health” below. Keep scrolling for the complete details of Caroline Polachek’s tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Heart is Unbreaking Tour Dates:
August
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September
09-11 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
26 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
October
28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
November
16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
24 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
December
02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 SOLD OUT
03 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
13 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst