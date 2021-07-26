Caroline Polachek Shares Video for "Bunny Is a Rider," Announces Tour

The events of 2020 halted many artists’ plans, especially tours. Caroline Polachek was one of those artists, unable to tour in support of her acclaimed 2019 album Pang, which made our list of the best pop albums of that year. Last week, Polachek shared the bubbly, poppy new single “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first musical contribution of 2021. Today (July 26), Polachek shares its accompanying video and announces her long-awaited tour scheduled for this fall.

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Matt Copson, features Polachek navigating a maze of shipping boxes as the camera chases her, playing along with the song’s message of being unavailable. ”’Bunny Is A Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” Polachek says in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”

In addition to the video is a North American tour with a one-off London date, which begins at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and includes several festival performances throughout September and October.

Watch the video for “Bunny Is a Rider” on Facebook here, and revisit Chairlift’s 2009 Daytrotter performance of “Planet Health” below. Keep scrolling for the complete details of Caroline Polachek’s tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Heart is Unbreaking Tour Dates:

August

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September

09-11 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

26 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

October

28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

November

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

24 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

30 – Boston, MA @ Royale

December

02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

03 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

13 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst