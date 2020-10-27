Cass McCombs Shares New Song "Don't (Just) Vote" Featuring Angel Olsen, Bob Weir and Noam Chomsky

Cass McCombs reimagined his 2011 song “Don’t Vote” for a newly released track “Don’t (Just) Vote” that features Angel Olsen, Bob Weir and Noam Chomsky. All royalties generated from the song will go to Elevate Oakland to fund music and arts education in public schools.

McCombs says of the song:

I was compelled to write something for the election and I thought of no better way than to troll myself, laying waste to a much-misunderstood song of mine from over a decade ago, “Don’t Vote.” Most people never made it much further than the title, anyway. For this new song, “Don’t (Just) Vote,” the message is clear: Vote, yes, but when you do, imagine the world you would like to see, beyond what appears on your ballot. Harness your imagination and justice becomes inevitable.

Listen to “Don’t (Just) Vote” below.