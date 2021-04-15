Cautious Clay Announces Debut Album Deadpan Love, Releases New Single “Karma & Friends”

Deadpan Love, the debut album of singer/songwriter Cautious Clay, has been slated for a June 25 release via The Orchard. Along with the announcement comes the fourth single from the album, “Karma & Friends,” alongside a quirky new video.

The video features a down-on-his-luck Cautious rising to financial heights with a mountain of debt to follow, eventually humbling him, though that journey is not without its fur coats and wild pets. The dynamic songwriting and R&B-tinged indie-pop have become staples of the multi-hyphenate’s unique sound, making him one of the most sought-after collaborators around.

In a statement, Cautious reflects on the concept of his debut:

Deadpan Love explores the ways I cope with the worst of what humanity has to offer. It’s about opposites—having an outer layer that’s tougher, this “deadpan” state, and an inner layer of compassion, where you’re open to being there for the people you care about. It’s this warring compassion and cynicism that has empowered me to express myself through this medium.

Watch the video for “Karma & Friends” below and check out the details of Deadpan Love further down. You can preorder the album here ahead of its June 25 release.

Deadpan Love Album Art:

Deadpan Love Tracklist:

01. High Risk Travel

02. Shook

03. Karma & Friends

04. Strange Love (feat. Saba)

05. Box of Bones

06. Agreeable

07. Dying In The Subtlety

08. Why Is Your Clay So Cautious?

09. Artificial Irrelevance

10. Whoa

11. Wildfire

12. Spinner

13. Roots

14. Bump Stock