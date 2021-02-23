CHAI Share New Single "Maybe Chocolate Chips" feat. Ric Wilson

Japanese four-piece CHAI released their single “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (feat. Ric Wilson) on Wednesday with an accompanying video. The latest track follows singles “ACTION” and “Donuts Mind If I Do,” and comes ahead of their third album WINK, out May 21 on Sub Pop.

“Maybe Chocolate Chips” brings a lo-fi feel to CHAI’s brand of indie rock, with a bass-heavy beat and whirring synth. Rapper Ric Wilson, whose EP with Terrace Martin was one of Paste’s 2020 favorites, joins the song halfway through with an eloquent, feel-good verse. The music video, directed by Callum Scott Dyson, is stylized as a collage of CHAI and Wilson with other whimsical paper cutouts, and perfectly encapsulates the pure fun of CHAI.

The band’s bassist/lyricist YUUKI explained the meaning behind “Maybe Chocolate Chips” in a statement:

Things that we want to hold on to, things that we wished went away. A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles! But I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become! and before you know it, you’re an original<3

Watch the video for “Maybe Chocolate Chips” below. You can preorder WINK here.