CHAI Share Video for "Plastic Love"

Japanese quartet CHAI have shared a video for “Plastic Love,” their cover of Mariya Takeuchi’s 1984 original. “Plastic Love” is taken from their double A-side single, which also features “Donuts Mind If I Do,” out now via their new label, Sub Pop.

CHAI says of the video:

THIS IS TOKYO! Everyone has their own perception of Tokyo, but many, at times, would say it can be sort of gloomy, sort of dark. With our version of “Plastic Love” we wanted to show you what Tokyo looks like from our point of view. From Asakusa, to crepes in Harajuku, to the skyrise buildings and Tokyo Tower, to long night-time drives in Shibuya…we welcome you to our version of Tokyo! You also notice how we’re all wearing white? That’s because we are going to disrupt the gloomy Tokyo! We are the brightness amongst the darkness and we’ve come to illuminate! Just like Mariya Takeuchi did with this song in the 80’s, we’ve come to do this again with our version today!

Listen to “Plastic Love” below, and purchase the seven-inch single here.