Charlie Hickey Announces Debut EP, Shares "Ten Feet Tall" feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Charlie Hickey has released a new single titled “Teen Feet Tall” ahead of his debut EP Count The Stairs, out Feb. 26. “Teen Feet Tall” is a collaboration between Hickey and Marshall Vore, who mixed, produced and engineered the EP. The track also features indie darling Phoebe Bridgers on backing vocals.

Hickey and Bridgers have been friends since the former up-and-coming artist was 13, when he discovered a song by Bridgers, still a high schooler herself at the time. The two Pasadena natives are both frequent collaborators with Vore, who has writing credits and plays drums on multiple Bridgers songs.

The music video for “Ten Feet Tall” is stylized with all the grainy quality of a ‘90s home video of a group of teenagers hanging out, skateboarding and playing the game “ninja.” In a statement, Hickey said of “Teen Feet Tall”:

“Ten Feet Tall” is sort of a different animal than any other song I’ve written. I was going to school at the time and was feeling quite alienated in this little world where everybody was instantly partying with their brand new best friends and fun came so naturally. I found solace in Marshall’s studio on the weekends. This was our first proper attempt at writing together and we were writing something really horrible. We were both kind of delirious and Marshall started singing the verse melody for the song as a joke, making fun of what we had been trying to write. But when I heard it, I said to him, ‘Wait, that’s the song that we’ve been trying to write.’ After that, we wrote the rest that night and recorded it the next day. We re-recorded it a few times before going back to what we did that day. I’ve never written or recorded a song like that since, and we weren’t sure it was even gonna come out but when I hear it back, it really serves as a time capsule of a very confusing/depressing but also very fruitful and fun time in my life!

Watch the music video for “Teen Feet Tall” below. Keep scrolling for the Count The Stairs EP tracklist and artwork.

Count The Stairs EP Artwork:

Count The Stairs Tracklist:

1. No Good At Lying

2. Count The Stairs

3. Two Haunted Houses

4. Seeing Things

5. Ten Feet Tall

6. Notre Dame