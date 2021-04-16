Nick Murphy Announces New Chet Faker Album, Releases Self-Directed Video

Australian electronic musician Nick Murphy announced the revival of his Chet Faker moniker in October 2020 after five years of working under his birth name. Now, Murphy returns with a new Chet Faker album, Hotel Surrender, due July 16 on his own Detail Records in partnership with BMG.

His third single since his return to the beloved alias, “Whatever Tomorrow,” debuts today (April 16) alongside a self-directed music video. The single is a return to form, bringing back his brighter, more atmospheric lo-fi production with his soulful vocals. Chet Faker’s approach is different, focusing more on atmosphere compared to his work as Nick Murphy that blends live instrumentation and darker, more experimental themes. Together, the two sides show Murphy’s versatility as an artist that expands with each endeavor.

In a statement, Murphy explains:

There were a lot of heavy perspective shifters for me. I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic. You’ve got to find some light—or sometimes dark, whatever’s right—and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, “I can do a small something to give people some joy.”

Watch the colorful haze of the “Whatever Tomorrow” video below, and keep scrolling to revisit Chet Faker’s hit cover of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” from a 2013 Daytrotter session further down, along with details of his newest album. You can preorder Hotel Surrender here.

Hotel Surrender Album Art:

Hotel Surrender Tracklist:

01. Oh Me Oh My

02. Low

03. Get High

04. Whatever Tomorrow

05. It’s Not You

06. Peace of Mind

07. Feel Good

08. Stupid

09. So Long So Lonely

10. In Too Far