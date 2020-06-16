Live From Here With Chris Thile Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

American Public Media’s popular radio variety hour Live From Here With Chris Thile has been canceled, according to an announcement posted on the show’s social mediaaccounts.

“It has been a joy to connect with you in person, on the radio, and online,” the statement reads. “However, as gatherings have become increasingly complicated, we are sad to announce that we will no longer be producing Live from Here. This past week’s broadcast was our final new show. COVID-19 has deeply impacted live events, from Broadway to concerts. With that uncertainty, we simply cannot continue to make the show we want to make and host Live from Here the way it was intended.”

The lively variety show has running for three years now and has been recently operating as a series of virtual livestreams from inside musicians’ and various guests’ homes due to the pandemic. Thile, the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer from both the Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, took over as host in 2016 when the show transitioned from the long-running A Prairie Home Companion after host Garrison Keillor was ousted due to sexual misconduct allegations.

“Not one live broadcast has gone by where I didn’t thank my absurdly lucky stars for your wide open ears and hearts,” Thile wrote in a statement on his own Instagram. Read the show’s full statement below. Further down, revisit a full Punch Brothers concert from 2012 via the Paste archives.