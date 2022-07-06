Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles

In 2018, Christine and the Queens shared the captivatingChris. The album, which was released in both English and French, explored unwavering queer empowerment. Four years later, the singer is back to announce Redcar les adorables étoiles, due Sept. 23 via Because Music. The album is expected to be primarily written in French.

The announcement arrives after the surprise release of Mike-Dean-produced “Je te vois enfin” in which Christine embodies his alter-ego Redcar. Redcar les adorables étoiles has been described by the musician as “vast, hopeful and ambitious.”

In the four years since Chris’ release, Christine kept himself busy with a string of collaborations, projects and performances, including “Gone” with Charli XCX, “3Sex” with Indochine, and the EPs La vita nuova and Joseph. Most recently, Christine was featured on 070 Shake’s “Body” off her latest album You Can’t Kill Me.

In addition to the album announcement, Christine has announced three dates for his new musical production, described in press materials as “an exclusive show in the name of poetry.”

Below, revisit “Je te vois enfin” and preorder Redcar les adorables étoiles ahead of its Sept. 23 release here. Keep scrolling for complete performance dates.

Redcar les adorables étoiles Performance Dates:

22 – Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver23 – Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver30 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall