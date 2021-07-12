CHVRCHES Share New Single "Good Girls"

CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry tackles the age-old dilemma of supporting problematic artists with the electrifying new single “Good Girls” ahead of their forthcoming album Screen Violence, out Aug. 27 via Glassnote Records. Screen Violence took the band into new territories, with most of the album being recorded and produced remotely via video calls and audio sharing programs.

“Good Girls” is an infectious dance pop song not too far off from CHRVCHES’ other output, with Mayberry’s stunning voice delivering her heartfelt sermon of believing survivors: “Good girls don’t cry / And good girls don’t lie / And good girls justify but I don’t.”

In a statement, Mayberry reflects on the song’s message:

The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists – I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable – you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.

Speaking of idols, “Good Girls” follows up the band’s previous single “How Not To Drown,” a collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith. The band will be taking these songs with them on tour across North America this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

Below, listen to “Good Girls” and scroll further down to revisit CHVRCHES’ 2013 Daytrotter performance of “The Mother We Share.”