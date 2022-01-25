Circa Survive Announce A Dream About Death EP, Share Opening Track

Philadelphia post-hardcore titans Circa Survive released the EP A Dream About Love in 2021, and the band explored dreamier, airier sounds as frontman Anthony Green lamented on a crumbling world. Today (Jan. 25), the band announces the follow-up, A Dream About Death, out Feb. 4 via Rise Records.

The announcement arrives with the EP’s opening track “Electric Moose,” which finds Circa Survive testing their own limits with electronic elements and vocal manipulation. The trip-hop inspired production is a drastic change from the guitar-driven rock that the band is tied to. Anthony Green adapted an original poem about domestic abuse into the track, which director Katherine White used as inspiration for the intense video.

“I really love this song,” Green says of the song. “It actually came together after we were finished the writing process. The other songs were sent off to mastering already. This one came together very organically and we loved it so much we had to include it.”

Below, watch the video for “Electric Moose” and keep scrolling for complete details of A Dream About Death. You can preorder the EP ahead of its Feb. 4 release here.

A Dream About Death Artwork:



A Dream About Death Tracklist:

1. Electric Moose

2. Curritiba

3. Latenap

4. Discount on Psychic Readings

5. Die on the West Coast

6. Buzzhenge