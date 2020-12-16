Listen to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's New Single, "Where They Perform Miracles"

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have shared a new single, “Where They Perform Miracles,” from their forthcoming album New Fragility, out on Feb. 12, 2021, via CYHSY/Secretly Distribution. It follows the release of their double A-side single, “Hesitating Nation” b/w “Thousand Oaks,” from earlier this year.

On the new song, lead singer Alec Ounsworth lyrically explores the effects of alternative healing. “Most of these rituals are meant to wake you up physically and emotionally,” Ounsworth explains. “A lot of it seems over the top, but people need that to burn something into their minds.”

Ounsworth will be live-streaming a solo performance via Bandcamp Live on Jan. 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. The livestream will feature stripped-down versions of New Fragility songs, as well as some full-catalogue classics. You can purchase tickets here.

Listen to “Where They Perform Miracles” below, and while you’re at it, check out Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s full Paste Studio session from 2017 further down. New Fragility is available for preorder here.