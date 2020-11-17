Cloud Nothings Share New Single “The Spirit Of”

Cloud Nothings dropped a new song “The Spirit Of,” and it’s the latest glimpse of their forthcoming album The Shadow I Remember, out on Feb. 26 via Carpark Records.

“The Spirit Of,” the follow-up single to “Am I Something?,” is a fast-paced track propelled by ascendent guitars, and Dylan Baldi’s punk vocals reach a mighty peak by the end.

Along with the new track, Cloud Nothings announced a special livestream performance from Cleveland on Feb. 17 to celebrate their album release. Tickets are $10 and available to purchase here.

Listen to “The Spirit Of” below.