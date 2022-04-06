Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Replace Ye as Coachella Headliners

Two days after Kanye West (aka Ye) reportedly dropped out of his headlining slot at Coachella 2022, and just nine days before the two-weekend festival begins, organizers have tapped Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd to step into the Night 3 closer role Ye vacated. The festival and The Weeknd announced the move via social media Wednesday afternoon.

EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia (i.e., Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell and Steve Angello) were the obvious choice for Coachella, as they were already booked to reunite at the Indio, California, festival ahead of their first proper tour—and album, Paradise Again—since 2012. The Weeknd, a new addition to this year’s lineup, recently collaborated with Swedish House Mafia on the single “Moth to a Flame,” as well as on his acclaimed album Dawn FM, two tracks from which the trio produced: “How Do I Make You Love Me?” and “Sacrifice.” The two acts also share a manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

Other acts who were reportedly considered to take Ye’s place at the 11th hour were Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Grammy-winning project Silk Sonic, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who recently reunited their core lineup for a new album, released just last week.

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (as they’re billed on the fest’s new poster) will headline alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Listen to “Moth to a Flame” below, and see the complete Coachella lineup further down.