Cola Boyy Announces Debut Album Prosthetic Boombox, Shares New Single

Southern California multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, has announced his debut album Prosthetic Boombox, due out June 18 on Record Makers/MGMT Records. The album, which follows years of EP and single releases, touches on Urango’s experience as a disabled person of color, and the way the dance floor can act as a sacred place of community for those disenfranchised under late-stage capitalism. Prosthetic Boombox features contributions from The Avalanches, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, John Carroll Kirby, Nicolas Godin of Air, Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, and Corentin “nit” Kerdraon.

Cola Boyy has also shared a music video for new single “Don’t Forget Your Neighborhood,” a cut featuring The Avalanches from the forthcoming album. Serving as an ode to the communities that lift us up, Cola Boyy says of the track, “This is one of my favorite jams on the record. I wanted a mix of the Beach Boys, French disco, house keys and a hint of the Cheers soundtrack for good measure! It’s a message to everyone: Don’t get lost in the petty capitalist dream that has us abandon the people & places that shaped us. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the masses of Oxnard, and no flashing lights can outweigh that.”

This single marks the second collaboration between Cola Boyy and The Avalanches, as he appeared on the Australian band’s most recent album We Will Always Love You. Below, check out the video for “Don’t Forget Your Neighborhood,” in which both acts appear as cartoons, and see the Prosthetic Boombox artwork further down.

Prosthetic Boombox Album Art: