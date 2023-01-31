Win a Fender Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster, Courtesy of The Collection

PROMOTIONAL

Today North Carolina indie-pop band The Collection just released their new EP, How to Survive an Ending, via Nettwerk. Stream the band’s new EP about endings and handling them with strength and confidence.

The Collection recently announced a handful of headline tour dates, including passing through Austin’s famed SXSW Music Festival. For a full list of tour dates visit the band’s website.

The Saxapahaw, NC-based band have generated tens of millions of streams, logged tens of thousands of miles on the road, earned praise from American Songwriter, Glide, Parade, and more, and landed on NPR Tiny Desk Judges’ Picks—all before signing their first record deal with Nettwerk Music Group in 2022. The band have developed a devout fanbase thanks in part to their renowned raucous and rowdy performances. They have lit up festival stages and crisscrossed the country with The Oh Hellos, RIPE, Tall Heights, and Sammy Rae & The Friends, to name a few.

