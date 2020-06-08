Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (June 8-13)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (June 8-13) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, she again encourages viewers to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

A Night For Austin

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

This two-hour, telethon-style broadcast hosted by Willie Nelson’s Luck Productions hopes to “raise money for the community of Austin in reaction to the closures and loss due to COVID-19 shutdowns.” Performances include Paul Simon, Nelson and James Taylor, while the likes of Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson are set to make guest appearances.

Ray Wylie Hubbard

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Magazine on YouTube

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prine’s’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels

This John Prine tribute, benefitting NAMI, Alive and Make the Road New York, features a long list of guests including Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile and many more.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.

Prison Prism, Refracting Outward From The Prison Music Project

When: June 1-12

Where: Right here

Nashville’s Righteous Babe Radio is this week airing a free “radio festival dedicated to discussions about our criminal justice system.” Angela Davis was added to last week’s lineup, and this week, on Friday at 9 p.m. EST, a concert will air featuring Ani DiFranco, Zoe Boekbinder, Terence Higgins, free feral, Launa Reed and more.