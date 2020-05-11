Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (May 11-16)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (May 11-15) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Shakey Graves & Erin Rae

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

The National

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: The National on YouTube

As they do weekly on Monday evenings, The National are bringing another “Exciting Communal Event” to fans on Monday, May 11.

Molly Burch

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @mollyjburch on Instagram

Austin, Texas singer Molly Burch hosts a show called “Love Line” on Monday evenings. You can text LOVELINE to 31996 to submit “your relationship/love/quar questions,” and she’ll answer a selected few live.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing the new weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube.

Watkins Family Hour & Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

David Crosby & Thad Cockrell

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Don McLean & Ron Pope

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.

Japanese Breakfast

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Japanese Breakfast on Facebook

Michelle Zauner has organized “a live stream of some new songs and special covers” to raise money for her crew while they’re unable to tour. You can buy tickets here.

Josh Groban

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Josh Groban on YouTube

Josh Groban is screening many of his concert films on YouTube for fans. This week he’s sharing “Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden” and will partake in a simultaneous Q&A.

Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Waxahatchee on Instagram

Kevin Morby and Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) host livestreams from their home weekly.

The Avett Brothers

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: The Atlanta Braves on Facebook

Scott and Seth Avett are performing a free concert for baseball fans on Thursday night.

The Tallest Man on Earth

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: The Tallest Man on Earth on YouTube

The Tallest Man on Earth’s Kristian Matsson jumps on YouTube on Friday afternoons to play covers by request as well as his own tunes. You can email requests to questionsforkristian@gmail.com.

Josh Radnor

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Frankie Cosmos

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @frankiecombos on Instagram

Greta Kline is going live every Friday night to chat with her Frankie Cosmos bandmates and a play a set of songs. It’s different every week.

Runaway Horses with Margo Price

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Margo Price on YouTube

Country singer Margo Price’s weekly radio hour Runaway Horses happens on Friday nights and features hand-selected tunes.

Courtney Barnett, Georgia Maq & more

When: 5 a.m. ET

Where: @courtneymelba on Instagram

Courtney Barnett and a host of other Australian musicians are putting on this livestream fundraiser for the Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund.

Bad Bad Hats

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Bad Bad Hats on YouTube

The indie rock band hosts a weekly internet show called “Islands in the Livestream,” where they play both covers and originals, plus answer questions and engage in “witty banter.”

Todd Snider

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: The Purple Building

Todd Snider hosts weekly broadcasts from The Purple Building in Nashville on Sunday mornings.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.